Sisodia Asks Schools to Involve Guest, Contract Teachers in New Teaching-learning Plan

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday directed schools to involve guest and contractual teachers for implementation of the new teaching-learning plan.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said he has learnt that many schools are not involving these teachers in the new plan despite government instructions to do so.

The Delhi government had last week announced a remote teaching-learning plan for all classes to address the issues of digital divide and reduce academic loss of students in the wake of the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sisodia had said the guest teachers employed in government schools will also be roped in for the online teaching learning process.

In a letter written to Director (Education) on Tuesday, Sisodia said, "Our plan will not be effective unless all the teachers including Guest and Contract Teachers who have had a direct role in taking classes with children in pre-lockdown phase are involved once again."

He said the new plan is not just about sending some worksheets or having online classes. “Instead, it is a comprehensive effort to stay connected with every child through regular follow-ups to know what they are doing, support their learning at home and extend any help that they might require."

He said it will be "possible only when all the teachers of the schools take individual responsibility of certain number of children".

"Therefore, all teachers must be engaged to ensure that all children of their class and subject participate in teaching-learning activities and keep track of their wellbeing,” he said in the letter.

“Accordingly, please instruct all Heads of Schools to call all willing Guest and Contract Teachers who rendered their service before the summer vacation in May 2020 and continue taking their service in teaching-learning and/or any other functions assigned to the school," the letter said.

Classes KG to 12 have been divided into three cohorts to follow three distinct strategies to support the learning of students under the new teaching-learning plan.

As per the plan, for classes KG to 8, daily syllabus agnostic worksheets with content and questions or activities that will promote reading, writing, understanding, basic numeracy and happiness among children will be sent by teachers.

Similarly, for classes 9 and 10, daily subject-specific worksheets with subject-related contents to strengthen the basic understanding of core subject matters among students.

For classes 11 and 12, live online classes of up to two hours daily in 12 subjects having the highest enrolment starting with most basic topics would be conducted.