1-MIN READ

Sisodia Inspects Proposed Site For Delhi Sports University

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inspected the proposed site for Delhi Sports University at Mundka here. "Work for the university was disrupted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But now we want to pick up the pace of work as it is our dream to provide world-class opportunities to our children and youth in the field of education and sports," he said. Sisodia said that the objective of Delhi Sports University is to promote world-class training, research and academics in the field of sports as well as health and exercise.

Sisodia said that the objective of Delhi Sports University is to promote world-class training, research and academics in the field of sports as well as health and exercise.

“It is our aim to provide multidisciplinary teaching and training in sports to ensure sports professionals are better prepared for a wide-range of employment opportunities. This university will also promote public health through sports in academia and make it more accessible to the public,” he added.

  • First Published: October 17, 2020, 20:37 IST
Loading...