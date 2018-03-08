English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: CBI Court Acquits Third Accused Priest
In the order, the judge said that the material on record did not prove Father Jose Poothrikkayil's presence in the hostel at the time of the incident, neither did it show his involvement in the crime.
While Judge J Nazar acquitted Poothrikkayil, he rejected discharge pleas filed by first accused Father Thomas M Kottoor and third accused Sister Sephy (Representative image)
Thiruvananthapuram: Twenty-six years after the sensational Sister Abhaya murder case, a CBI court has acquitted the second accused, Father Jose Poothrikkayil, from the case even as Father Thomas Kottar and Sister Sephy will continue to face action.
In the order issued on Wednesday, the judge held that the evidence available showed the “bad character” of Poothrikkayil, who, according to an eye witness, was found scaling the wall of the Convent a few days before the death of Sister Abhaya. However, the material on record did not prove his presence in the hostel at the time of the incident, neither did it show his involvement in the crime.
Over the 26 years, the case has seen a lot of twists and turns, including instances of evidence tampering to supress the truth. At least five teams from various agencies have investigated into the matter.
On March 27, 1992, Sister Abhaya was found dead in the well of St Pius X Convent in Kottayam. The local police, which investigated the case initially stated it is a case of suicide. The crime branch also stated that it was a case of suicide.
However, the case was handed over to CBI in 1993, which concluded after the third investigation that it was a case of suicide and arrested Thomas Kottar, Father Jose Poothrikkayil and Sister Sephy. The trio was arrested in 2008 but were out on bail in January 2009. The discharge plea was filed by the accused in 2011 and it took seven years for the order on the plea.
While Judge J Nazar acquitted Poothrikkayil, he rejected discharge pleas filed by first accused Father Thomas M Kottoor and third accused Sister Sephy.
Expressing satisfaction over the order, Poothrikkayil said that thanked his supporters. He said that it was a tough time during the years, but believed that the truth would come out.
Jomon Puthenpurackal, who was the convenor of the action council formed in the case, stated that the CBI should go immediately for an appeal against the discharge of Father Jose. He alleged that the CBI has not been presenting the case properly.
