Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Virginity Test of Accused in Custody Unconstitutional, Rules Delhi High Court
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Virginity Test of Accused in Custody Unconstitutional, Rules Delhi High Court

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 14:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The virginity test conducted on a female detainee/accused is declared unconstitutional and in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, the Delhi High Court said.

The Delhi High Court ruled on Tuesday that the virginity test of an accused during investigation is unconstitutional. The court declared unconstitutional the virginity test conducted on Sister Steffi - the accused in the Sister Abhaya Murder Case in Kerala.

The court in its judgement said, “The virginity test conducted on a female detainee/accused under investigation whether in judicial or police custody, is declared unconstitutional and in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution."

The Delhi High Court also issued several instructions to the investigating agencies in order to ensure that officers approach such matters with certain sensibilities.

