GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SIT Arrests Two More Suspects in Gauri Lankesh Murder Case

Gauri Lankesh, an activist and editor, was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017, by unidentified assailants.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:July 23, 2018, 6:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SIT Arrests Two More Suspects in Gauri Lankesh Murder Case
File photo of Gauri Lankesh.
Bengaluru: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of veteran journalist Gauri Lankesh has arrested two more people in the case.

Hubli residents Ganesh Miskin and Amit Baddi, both aged 27, were arrested on Sunday. They were produced before a court in Bengaluru on Monday and taken into police custody until August 6.

With the latest arrests, the total number of accused arrested in the case are now nine. On Friday, the SIT had arrested 50-year-old Mohan Nayak from the Dakshin Kannada district.

The other six accused in the case are Parashuram Waghmore, KT Naveen Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, Amol Kale, Amit Degwekar and Manohar Edave

Lankesh, an activist and editor of Gauri Lankesh Pathrike, was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017, by unidentified assailants.

According to the police, of the total seven bullets fired by the unidentified men, three had hit Lankesh — two in the chest and one in the forehead.

During the investigation, a diary seized from suspect Kale revealed chilling details of not only the senior journalist’s murder but also details of plans to target 36 others.

While most of the targets identified in the diary were from Maharashtra, 10 were from Karnataka, sources close to the investigation told CNN-News18. Those marked for assassination in Karnataka included women activists deemed by the conspirators to be “anti-Hindu”.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...