Harvard University Offers Free Online Classes in 67 Courses Amid Lockdown

With the exponential spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, educational institutions across the world have closed their premises. However, despite the necessary social distancing, it is also important to complete the syllabus on time. To facilitate this, a number of universities are taking online classes for their students.

If you are also interested in taking up some online courses, here is a golden opportunity. US-based Harvard University is offering 67 new online courses to students for free amid the ongoing pandemic.

The duration of these courses varies from 1 week to 12 weeks, depending upon the subject and syllabus. Interested students can figure out more information about these courses on the online learning page of Harvard University at online-learning.harvard.edu.

The courses include subjects varying from programming, health, medicine, computer science to humanities, social sciences, art & design and business.

Harvard University Admission 2020: How to apply for free online courses

Step 1: Visit the official site of Harvard University at online-learning.harvard.edu

Step 2: Select the subject, start date, school, duration and difficulty level

Step 3: You will get the list of all the programs corresponding to your choices

Step 4: Select a course of your choice

Step 5: Fill in the application form using all the required details and submit

Step 6: You will receive a confirmation on your number and mail

Harvard University has cancelled in-person classes for the year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

