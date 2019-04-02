SIT Camping in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail to Interrogate Gurmeet Ram Rahim

: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab police will be interrogating Dera Sacha Sauda cult head Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Tuesday regarding his connection with the Kotkapura and Behbal Klan firing incidents, and the unasked apology granted to him by the former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh in September 2015.Apart from that, the police also wants question him over his alleged meeting with then Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at film star Akshay Kumar’s residence in Mumbai prior to the pardon.However, the SIT, which has been camping inside the Sunaria jail premises in Rohtak since Monday evening, is yet to question the Dera head as it is awaiting some formalities to be completed. According to the Jail Manual, the permission of the District Magistrate is required for probing an inmate.Gurmeet Ram Rahim is lodged inside the Sunaria jail since August 25, 2017 after he was convicted for the rape of two Sadhvis. He has also been convicted in a separate case for the murder of journalist Ramchandra Chatrapati. Earlier on March 19, a Faridkot court had allowed the SIT to probe Ram Rahim inside the jail.The Justice Ranjit Singh (retd.) Commission constituted to probe the sacrilege and firing incidents had pointed towards Badal trying to secure pardon for Ram Rahim to facilitate release of the sect head’s movie. The SIT was constituted on the Commission’s recommendations.Notably, five Dera ‘premis’ are in the custody of the Punjab police for their role in desecration of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib and had allegedly taken directions from a top Dera functionary close to Ram Rahim.