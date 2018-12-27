English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SIT Files Chargesheet Against Janardhana Reddy, Aides in 2009 Illegal Mining Case
According to the chargesheet filed before the Lokayukta court, Reddy and his aides extracted and traded 1,69,263 metric tonnes of ore, causing loss to the state exchequer.
File photo of mining baron Janardhana Reddy.
Mining baron and former Karnataka minister G Janardhana Reddy and his two aides have been named in a chargesheet filed by the SIT in a case pertaining to illegal mining and transportation of iron ore in 2009-10.
According to the chargesheet filed before the Lokayukta court, Reddy and his aides illegally acquired a mining company of Shaik Saab, who had taken a lease from the government for undertaking mining activities. They then extracted and traded 1,69,263 metric tonnes of ore, causing loss to the state exchequer.
Reddy was arrested last month after marathon questioning by police in connection with a multi-crore Ponzi scam case. A minister during the previous BJP rule, he had been arrested by the CBI in 2011 over alleged multi-crore illegal mining scam and granted bail three years later. He had reigned supreme in what was then infamously called the "Republic" of Ballari.
