Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Sit for Exams or Name Will be Removed from Varsity Roll, Says JNU as Students Plan Boycott Over Fee Hike

The university cautioned the students of consequences of not completing academic assignments and tests, including end-semester examinations, as per the relevant academic ordinances and rules.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 7:54 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sit for Exams or Name Will be Removed from Varsity Roll, Says JNU as Students Plan Boycott Over Fee Hike
File photo of students protesting against the JNU fee hike.

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union is planning to boycott the semester examinations scheduled from December 12 to protest against the hostel fee hike, with the JNU on Tuesday saying that students not appearing in the exams will lose their studentship.

In a circular issued here, the university cautioned the students "about the consequences of not completing academic assignments and tests, including end-semester examinations, as per the relevant academic ordinances and rules".

Students not appearing in the examinations will lose their studentship as per JNU academic ordinances, the university said.

"Such students will be ineligible to register in the next semester and hence will cease to be the bonafide students of the university," the circular read.

"This is also to remind the research scholars that the M. Phil students who fail to secure a CGPA of 5.00 on completion of course work at the end of 2nd semester will find their names automatically removed from the roll list of the university," it stated.

The JNUSU, which has been protesting for over a month against the proposed hike in hostel fee, said at least 17 centres have held meetings and supported the call for boycott of semester exams.

In its circular, the university said the last date for submission of M.Phil, dissertation/PhD thesis in the schools/centres and forwarding the same to Evaluation Branch is December 31 for the Monsoon Semester.

"This needs to be noted that the University academic calendar has been approved by the the Academic Council and the Executive Council and is required to be followed strictly," the circular read.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com