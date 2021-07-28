SIT Formed by Mumbai Police to Probe Extortion, Corruption FIRs Against Param Bir Singh

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have formed a seven-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe allegations of corruption and extortion against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and five other officers. The development comes a week after an FIR was filed at the Marine Drive Police Station on charges of extortion against Singh and five other senior officers.

A businessman and builder named Shyamsundar Agrawal has alleged in his complaint that Singh and several other officers were allegedly forcing him to pay a massive Rs 15 crore in order to withdraw cases filed against him.

The SIT will be headed by a DCP rank officer while the Investigating Officer (IO) will be of an SP rank.

Singh has been charged under sections 387, 389 of the IPC for extortion, 403 relating to dishonest misappropriation, 409 for criminal breach of trust by a public servant, 420 for cheating and dishonesty and 423 for fraudulent execution of deed of transfer. Two civilians were arrested in this case while no police officer has been arrested yet.

“This special team has been tasked to look into the serious charges as the amount is huge. There is also a possibility that more businessmen could come forward with similar allegations. Hence this team will solely look into these cases," a senior IPS rank officer from the Mumbai Police told CNN-News18 on condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra government has already given a go ahead to the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) to probe allegations of corruption against Singh. The investigation by the ACB is underway.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here