SIT Formed for Investigation in High-profile Honey Trapping Scandal in MP to begin Probe from Tomorrow

Bhopal: A Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the high-profile honey trapping scandal which has rocked the political and bureaucratic circles in Madhya Pradesh.

Director General of Police VK Singh on Monday issued orders for setting up an SIT led by IG CID Srinivas Verma and the probe is expected to begin from Tuesday. The team has been asked to complete the probe and file a report as soon as possible.

The scandal came to light last week after a case was registered at Palasia police station in Indore.

The high-profile extortion racket that involved blackmailing politicians and government officials with videos was busted by Madhya Pradesh police officials in Bhopal last week. The data recovered from the cell phones and laptop of the women revealed that the gang was in touch with about 40 call girls who helped them lure and trap victims. The racket was reportedly operated by a 48-year-old woman who runs an NGO and made women feign affairs with high-profile persons to extort hefty sums of money.

The civic engineer who blew the lid off a honey-trapping and blackmailing racket has also been suspended after the mayor of Indore asked the Madhya Pradesh government to take action against him. He was honey trapped by the gang of women and had demanded Rs 3 Crore from the officer.

Early in the day, a person from Indore filed a PIL in the High Court demanding the case be handed over to CBI. The petitioner has also requested the court to book the engineer for criminal offences.

