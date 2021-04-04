SIT Formed to Probe Mukhtar Ansari Ambulance Case, Barabanki Police Leave for Punjab, Mau

After the Supreme Court order that had directed the Punjab government to transfer Mukhtar Ansari from Mau to Uttar Pradesh’s Banda jail in two weeks, preparations are underway to bring the MLA back to UP. Meanwhile, the investigation into Ansari’s ambulance case has been handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The police have reportedly formed an SIT team for the investigation under the additional SP North Barabanki. The will examine the case involving Dr Alka Rai and Ansari in Mau.

The SIT has reportedly left for Mau to interrogate Dr Rai. Another team led by CO Haidergarh Naveen Singh will go to Punjab and bring the ambulance that has a registration plate with Barabanki numbers. A case was registered in the Barabanki’s Kotwali on the complaint of the city’s Assistant Regional Transport Office.

The police have meanwhile found the registration documents and the address of the house to be fake, following which, a case was registered against Dr Rai. Several cases have been filed in connection with the case.

“The registration number of the ambulance was UP 41 AT 7171. It was found to be registered with Barabanki Transport Office. Information regarding this ambulance was gathered from the transport office and other related departments. Later, it was revealed that the documents such as voter ID card, PAN card and other documents were all fake. The address at which this document was registered was also not found,” the Superintendent of Police of Barabanki, Yamuna Prasad, said, adding that the police team will interrogate Dr Rai in Mau.