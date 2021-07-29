SIT Head in Samjhauta Blast Case, IPS Officer Bharti Arora Seeks Retirement to 'Serve Lord Krishna'

Senior IPS officer Bharti Arora, who headed the SIT into the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast and served as joint commissioner in Gurugram has sough voluntary retirement so that she can devote herself to the devotional service of Lord Krishna.

A Times of India report said Bharti, who is currently posted as Inspector General in Ambala, sent a letter to Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan and Director General of Police Manoj Yadava which reads, “My service has been my pride and passion… Now I wish to achieve the ultimate goal of life. I yearn to traverse the path shown by the holy saints like Guru Nanak Dev, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Kabirdas, Tulsidas, Surdas, Meerabai, the Sufi saints and dedicate the rest of my life in loving devotional service of Lord Shri Krishna.”

Bharti said she has been thinking of quitting the service for a few years and taking the spiritual route. She also said that she will work towards self-realisation and God realisation.

She added that she has no plan of joining politics and her inclination towards spirituality was her sole reason of taking this decision.

Bharti has requested for relief from service from August 1 under All India Service Rules, 1958 and a relaxation of her three-month notice period. She is a 1998-batch IPS officer.

Her husband Vikas Arora is also an IPS officer from the same batch and is posted as IG Rewari (south range).

The report said Bharti was SP (railways) when the SIT was formed to probe the 2007 Samjhauta Express bombing in which 68 people, mostly Pakistanis were killed.

She took over charge as joint CP in Gurgaon in 2013 where she won accolades for traffic management, but was also in news for a bitter faceoff with Police Commissioner Navdeep Singh Virk. In 2016 she was also appointed first nodal officer of the task force for cow protection set up by Haryana government.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here