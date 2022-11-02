SIT Issues Lookout Notice Against Absconding Andaman Labour Commissioner in Gang-Rape Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued a lookout circular against absconding labour commissioner RL Rishi, who, along with former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain, has been accused of gang-rape of a 21-year-old woman, sources told News18.

The SIT is unable to trace Rishi who is officially on leave but has not joined the investigation even after multiple reminders, sources said.

According to the sources, the investigators are trying to trace Rishi and are only aware of his last location.

To prevent Jitendra Narain from going abroad, the SIT had last week issued a lookout circular against him to alert all immigration offices at the airports, an official aware of the development told News18 on the condition of anonymity.

A senior government officer explained that the immigration officers intercept and detain those who are wanted in a case for which, a government agency has to make a formal requisition in writing. “The legal liability of such an action falls on the originator of the LOC (lookout circular).” He said the LoC can only be issued based on minimum three parameters: Identifying the name; father’s name, date of birth, nationality and passport number.

According to the sources, investigators were trying to fetch Rishi’s details, which had delayed the process of issuing the lookout notice.

Sources also told News18 that officials have found condoms from a hotel room belonging to Rinku, the first person who got in touch with the victim and made him meet Rishi.

The hotel room, which was locked, got opened through a court order, officials said.

The SIT questioned the senior IAS officer, Narain, and sources said he kept denying the allegations. Sources also said he also didn’t cooperate with the SIT as well during his rounds of questions.

SIT was formed sensing the gravity of the matter as top official is facing serious criminal charges.

In her initial complaint, the woman said she was introduced to Rishi by a hotel owner when she was searching for a job. She alleged that Rishi took her to former chief secretary Narain’s house where she was offered alcohol but she declined and was then promised a government job. Subsequently, she alleged that she was brutally and sexually abused by the two men, The Indian Express had reported.

The Union home ministry had received a report on October 16 from the Andaman and Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault. “As the report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of official position on the part of Jitendra Narain, IAS (AGMUT:1990), Union home minister Amit Shah directed to take immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per law,” the ministry said in a statement.

