SIT Points to Errors in Cruise Drugs Case; Aryan Khan Was Arrested Based on Primary Info: NCB Sources

After the Special Investigation Team (SIT) pointed out lacunae in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case, top Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) sources say Aryan Khan was arrested on the basis of primary information and “it’s always a prerogative of investigation team to see everything in the light of available evidence”.

The sources further said, the agency has to prove its case in the court of law. Going without substantial evidence or half-baked Investigation will bring bad name to the agency.

After the SIT was handed over the case, it noted several “grave irregularities” on part of the NCB, including poor documentation, witnesses’ false stories, no video recording of the raid, and they were allegedly just trying to “implicate” Aryan Khan in the case.

Media reports about Khan’s confession of drugs was possibly under pressure or he was wrongly asked to signed a document, the sources pointed out.

In his first statement, Aryan Khan confessed to asking his friend Arbaaz Merchant to bring drugs on the cruise. But later, he denied saying this. In fact, Khan warned Merchant not to carry drugs during the event with the NCB around.

The SIT, who has been investigating the case for nearly seven months, is also subject to court scrutiny.

The NCB had given clean chit to Aryan Khan who was arrested by its former officer Sameer Wankhede last year. Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service officer, has been posted to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence as the Director-General of Taxpayer Services. He was currently posted as the additional commissioner at the office of the director-general of analytics and risk management in Mumbai. He has been recently transferred to Chennai.

The SIT might be filing a report with the Ministry of Home Affairs to fix responsibility for conducting a shoddy probe in the case, the NCB sources said. The report will fix the responsibility of the officials who were involved in the investigation due to which Aryan Khan and others were given clean chit.

