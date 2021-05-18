india

SIT Probe Set Up After 186 Oxygen Cylinders Go Missing from Jharkhand Hospital

Image Credits: AFP/ Representational

An FIR was registered after the oxygen cylidners and regulators were found missing from Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

The police in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district on Tuesday said that it has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the disappearance of 186 oxygen cylinders and 60 regulators from a hospital. Headed by SDPO Hazaribag Mahesh Prajapati, the five-member SIT is conducting raids at various places to nab the culprits, Superintendent of Police Karthik S said.

An FIR was registered after the oxygen cylinders and regulators were found missing from Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. The police are interrogating five persons including a ward boy of the hospital who was named in the FIR, the SP said.

The SIT is also examining documents from the hospital where more than 160 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted. The incident occurred when many states are facing a shortage of oxygen amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

first published:May 18, 2021, 21:20 IST