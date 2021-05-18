SIT Probe Set Up After 186 Oxygen Cylinders Go Missing from Jharkhand Hospital

The police in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district on Tuesday said that it has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the disappearance of 186 oxygen cylinders and 60 regulators from a hospital. Headed by SDPO Hazaribag Mahesh Prajapati, the five-member SIT is conducting raids at various places to nab the culprits, Superintendent of Police Karthik S said.

An FIR was registered after the oxygen cylinders and regulators were found missing from Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. The police are interrogating five persons including a ward boy of the hospital who was named in the FIR, the SP said.

The SIT is also examining documents from the hospital where more than 160 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted. The incident occurred when many states are facing a shortage of oxygen amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here