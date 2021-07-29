SIT Report Confirms Seven Deaths Due To Consumption of Spurious Liquor in MP’s Mandsaur

As many as seven people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government to probe the incident said in its report on Wednesday. However, the relatives of the deceased claimed that 11 people have died after drinking adulterated liquor in the district.

The deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor were first reported at a local police station in the district on July 25.

On Tuesday, the state government had constituted a three-member SIT headed by Additional Chief Secretary (home) Rajesh Rajora. The other members included DG intelligence GP Singh and IG rail MS Sikarwar.

On Wednesday, the SIT team reached Mandsaur and visited the district hospital and Khakhrai village where the incident took place. The SIT team also interacted with the families of those who consumed spurious liquor and died.

The team visited the Pipliyamandi police station to get more details about the incident. The team also interacted with the police officers and officers of the Excise Department.

Madhya Pradesh | 7 deaths have been reported in suspected spurious liquor incident. SIT was formed to investigate the case. We are going to visit affected villages. Investigation is underway: Rajesh Rajora, Additional Chief Secretary (Home)#Mandsaur pic.twitter.com/jyePEbcLlJ— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

ACS Rajora said the SIT gathered ‘conclusive evidence’ during its visit to Mandsaur. According to him, the SIT has gone through all the records related to the incident and also questioned the accused as part of their investigation.

When asked about the alleged liquor smuggling from neighbouring Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Rajora said that the Madhya Pradesh government is taking necessary steps to stop the transport of illicit liquor from neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP MLA from Malhargarh constituency of Mandsaur in a tweet said that the guilty will not be spared. He alleged that the Congress party has been doing politics over the hooch deaths.

सरकार अपना काम कर रही है, जो दोषी होगा बचेगा नहीं। सरकार संवेदनशीलता के साथ कार्रवाई कर रही है और कांग्रेस असंवेदनशीलता के साथ राजनीति करती रही है अब भी कर रही है।— Jagdish Devda (@JagdishDevdaBJP) July 28, 2021

In less than 10 months, three hooch tragedies including the current one occurred. In October last year, 13 people died in Ujjain and 24 were killed in Morena in January this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here