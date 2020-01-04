Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SIT to Investigate Scams Emerging in DDA Land Pooling Scheme, 13 FIRs Registered

These developers used to trap the home buyers in the name of the land pooling scheme of the Delhi Development Authority.

News18.com

Updated:January 4, 2020, 9:11 PM IST
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Cases of fraud have popped up in connection with the ambitious land pooling scheme of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has registered 13 FIRs and started an investigation.

OP Mishra, Additional Commissioner, Delhi Police (EOW), said, “Various complaints were received by the DDA as well as the Delhi Police in connection with the land pooling scheme of the DDA which alleged that real estate developers in the scheme took money from home buyers in the name of giving flats at low price. When the investors asked the developers for the flats, they started threatening them.”

“When the initial probe of the DDA and the Delhi Police found that the complaints were true, the EOW of the Delhi Police registered 13 FIRs in various cases,” said Mishra.

These developers used to trap the buyers in the name of the scheme. The investigation team has also started to look into the social media accounts of these developers so that they don't miss out on anything and make a strong case against them, said Mishra.

He added, "We can't nullify the fact that this scam has some international connection also as some Nigerian gang is also alleged to be involved in it."

(With inputs from IANS)

