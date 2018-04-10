SIT to Probe Unnao Rape, BJP MLA's Brother Arrested for Death of Victim's Father

The Uttar Pradesh police has said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe into Unnao rape case involving BJP MLA and the death of victim's father."The SIT will go into the entire gamut of issues involved in the incident," ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar told a press conference.Earlier in the day, Atul Singh, the brother of a rape-accused BJP MLA, was arrested in Unnao early on Tuesday, police said.According to a police spokesperson, a crime branch team arrested Atul Singh Sengar, on the directions of the state police chief.An 18-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers. Yesterday, her father died in custody in Unnao, prompting her to charge that he was killed inside jail at the behest of the lawmaker.Pappu Singh, around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on April 8 and died during treatment yesterday, Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Pushpanjali had yesterday said.Four accused - Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu - named in the FIR registered on April 4 for beating up Pappu had been arrested.The complaint was lodged by Asha Singh wife of Surendra Singh alias Pappu.Pappu was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act after he was allegedly beaten up by Anil Singh, the MLA's brother.Makhi police station SHO Ashok Kumar Singh had been suspended.