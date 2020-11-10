Sitamarhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Sitamarhi (सीतामढ़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Sitamarhi district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Sitamarhi. Sitamarhi is part of 5. Sitamarhi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.05%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,85,592 eligible electors, of which 1,51,732 were male, 1,33,553 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,59,355 eligible electors, of which 1,38,927 were male, 1,20,418 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,24,109 eligible electors, of which 1,21,280 were male, 1,02,829 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sitamarhi in 2015 was 210. In 2010, there were 134.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sunil Kumar of RJD won in this seat by defeating Sunil Kumar Alias Pintu of BJP by a margin of 14,722 votes which was 8.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 49.62% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Sunil Kumar Alias Pintu of BJP won in this seat defeating Raghwendra Kumar Singh of LJP by a margin of 5,221 votes which was 4.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.59% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 28. Sitamarhi Assembly segment of Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Sunil Kumar Pintu won the Sitamarhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Sitamarhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sitamarhi are: Mithilesh Kumar (BJP), Rakesh Kumar Tunna (BSP), Sunil Kumar (RJD), Aftab Anjum (SWRI), Kumar Abhimanyu Srivastava (SMP), Manoj Kumar (JDR), Vinod Sah (RJSBP), Shailendra Prasad Yadav (BMP), Srinivas Kumar (BSLP), Sitaram Singh (PBI), Krishna Kishore (IND), Raju Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.88%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 63.48%, while it was 52.93% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 288 polling stations in 28. Sitamarhi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 255. In 2010 there were 235 polling stations.

Extent:

28. Sitamarhi constituency comprises of the following areas of Sitamarhi district of Bihar: Community Development Block Dumra. It shares an inter-state border with Sitamarhi.

Sitamarhi seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Sitamarhi is 188.37 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sitamarhi is: 26°33'13.0"N 85°30'46.8"E.

