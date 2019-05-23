English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sitamarhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sitamarhi (सीतामढ़ी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Sitamarhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.31% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.1%. The estimated literacy level of Sitamarhi is 51.82%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Kumar Sharma of RLSP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,47,965 votes which was 16.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLSP had a vote share of 45.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.18% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.54% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sitamarhi was: Ram Kumar Sharma (RLSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,32,370 men, 7,42,498 women and 46 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sitamarhi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sitamarhi is: 26.6667 85.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सीतामढ़ी, बिहार (Hindi); সীতামরহি, বিহার (Bengali); सीतामढी, बिहार (Marathi); સિતામાર્હી, બિહાર (Gujarati); சிதாமர்ஹி, பீகார் (Tamil); సీతామఢి, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಸೀತಾಮರ್ಹಿ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); സിതാമർഹി, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.
JD(U)
Sunil Kumar Pintu
JD(U)
Sunil Kumar Pintu
LEADING
Sitamarhi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AIFB
--
--
Braj Kishor
JD(U)
--
--
Sunil Kumar Pintu
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Shashi Kumar Singh
KPOI
--
--
Mohan Sah
AAAP
--
--
Raghunath Kumar
BVP
--
--
Surendra Kumar
PBI
--
--
Raj Kishore Prasad
BMTP
--
--
Ravindra Kumar Chandra Urf Dr. Raja Babu
BSP
--
--
Jasem Ahamad
IND
--
--
Vinod Sah
IND
--
--
Thakur Chandan Kumar Singh
IND
--
--
Dr. Junaid Khan
IND
--
--
Chandrika Prasad
IND
--
--
Amit Chaudhary Urf Madhav Chaudhary
IND
--
--
Dharmendra Kumar
IND
--
--
Nand Kishore Gupta
IND
--
--
Lalbabu Paswan
IND
--
--
Ramesh Kumar Mishra
IND
--
--
Mahesh Nandan Singh
RJD
--
--
Arjun Ray
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.
