Sitamarhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name JD(U) Sunil Kumar Pintu JD(U) Sunil Kumar Pintu LEADING

Sitamarhi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AIFB -- -- Braj Kishor JD(U) -- -- Sunil Kumar Pintu Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Shashi Kumar Singh KPOI -- -- Mohan Sah AAAP -- -- Raghunath Kumar BVP -- -- Surendra Kumar PBI -- -- Raj Kishore Prasad BMTP -- -- Ravindra Kumar Chandra Urf Dr. Raja Babu BSP -- -- Jasem Ahamad IND -- -- Vinod Sah IND -- -- Thakur Chandan Kumar Singh IND -- -- Dr. Junaid Khan IND -- -- Chandrika Prasad IND -- -- Amit Chaudhary Urf Madhav Chaudhary IND -- -- Dharmendra Kumar IND -- -- Nand Kishore Gupta IND -- -- Lalbabu Paswan IND -- -- Ramesh Kumar Mishra IND -- -- Mahesh Nandan Singh RJD -- -- Arjun Ray

5. Sitamarhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.31% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.1%. The estimated literacy level of Sitamarhi is 51.82%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Kumar Sharma of RLSP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,47,965 votes which was 16.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLSP had a vote share of 45.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Arjun Roy of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,10,566 votes which was 19.17% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 40.36% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.18% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.54% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sitamarhi was: Ram Kumar Sharma (RLSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,32,370 men, 7,42,498 women and 46 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Sitamarhi is: 26.6667 85.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सीतामढ़ी, बिहार (Hindi); সীতামরহি, বিহার (Bengali); सीतामढी, बिहार (Marathi); સિતામાર્હી, બિહાર (Gujarati); சிதாமர்ஹி, பீகார் (Tamil); సీతామఢి, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಸೀತಾಮರ್ಹಿ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); സിതാമർഹി, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)