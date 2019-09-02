Sitaram Yechury Submits Report on Kashmir Visit in Supreme Court in Sealed Envelope
he apex court had permitted Yechury to go meet Tarigami, a four-time former MLA, after he filed a habeas corpus petition.
File image of Sitaram Yechury (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court giving details of his August 29 Kashmir visit during which he met his ailing colleague Yusuf Tarigami, party sources said. The affidavit was submitted in the court in a sealed envelope.
The apex court had permitted Yechury to go meet Tarigami, a four-time former MLA, after he filed a habeas corpus petition.
Sources said the affidavit gives details of Tarigami's health condition and stresses on the need for him to visit AIIMS, where he was being treated. It also talks about the situation in Kashmir which has been under heavy security cover since August 5, when the government abrogated the state's special status under Article 370.
Yechury had attempted to visit Tarigami twice earlier, only to be forced to return from Srinagar airport.
It was only after the Supreme Court directions that the CPI(M) general secretary was allowed to step out of the airport on August 29.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Starbucks Writes 'ISIS' on Cup After Customer Tells Barista His name is 'Aziz'
- Madhurima Tuli Reveals Why She Slapped Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9
- Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019
- If Not for Virat Kohli, Bumrah's Test Hat-Trick Would Have Remained a Distant Dream
- Kanpur Kid Declared Himself Dead to Get Half Day from School, Principal Approved