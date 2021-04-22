Sitaram Yechury's Son Dies of Covid-19 Related Complications

CPI(M) politburo member Sitaram Yechury’s son Ashish Yechury died on Thursday morning of Covid-19 related complications.

The politician took to Twitter and said, “It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us.”

A statement issued by the party said that Ashish, the son of Sitaram Yechury and Indrani Mazumdar, died of Covid related complications. He was 35 years old.

The statement read, “The Polit Bureau conveys its deepest condolences to Sitaram and Indrani, his wife Swati, his sister Akhila and all other members of the bereaved family.”

