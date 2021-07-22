Sites of OTT Platforms Disney+Hotstar, Sonylive, and Zomato, ESPN Down

Sites of online streaming platforms such as Hotstar, Sonylive, and food apps Zomato suffered outage on Thursday night.

While some of the websites showed ‘can’t be reached’, others reflected ‘DNS failure’.

Disney+Hotstar said they’re trying to fix the issue.

“Due to an unexpected issue, you will not be able to access your favourite content. Our team is working on fixing this at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused," the OTT platform said in response to a post on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here