CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#RajKundra#Parliament
Home» News» India» Sites of OTT Platforms Disney+Hotstar, Sonylive, and Zomato, ESPN Down
1-MIN READ

Sites of OTT Platforms Disney+Hotstar, Sonylive, and Zomato, ESPN Down

While some of the websites showed 'can't be reached', others reflected 'DNS failure'.

While some of the websites showed 'can't be reached', others reflected 'DNS failure'.

While some of the websites showed 'can't be reached', others reflected 'DNS failure'.

Sites of online streaming platforms such as Hotstar, Sonylive, and food apps Zomato suffered outage on Thursday night.

While some of the websites showed ‘can’t be reached’, others reflected ‘DNS failure’.

Disney+Hotstar said they’re trying to fix the issue.

“Due to an unexpected issue, you will not be able to access your favourite content. Our team is working on fixing this at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused," the OTT platform said in response to a post on Twitter.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 22, 2021, 21:44 IST