Budget 2021: Sitharaman's Road to Recovery Passes Through Poll-Bound Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam

As Bengal elections are drawing closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned to overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government. After several Trinamool Congress leaders joined the saffron brigade, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday allocated Rs 25,000 crore for road projects in the state.

Road infrastructure projects were also announced for other poll-bound states -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam. "To award 8,500-km of highways by March 2022 and 11,000-km of national highway corridor to be completed in 2021," she said in Lok Sabha.

Five former Trinamool Congress leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday after being flown in to join the BJP. "Amit Shah called me up and said he would like to handover the flag to me himself, so he is sending down a chartered plane to fly me to the capital," said Rajib Banerjee, former Forest Minister of West Bengal.

Others who left Kolkata by the 4 pm flight are Trinamool MLA from Bali, Baishali Dalmiya, Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal, Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborty, and former MLA and five-term civic chief of Ranaghat Partha Sarathi Chatterjee. Last month Banerjee's long-time confidante Suvendu Adhikari had joined the BJP.