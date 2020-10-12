INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sitharaman's Timely Announcements Will Boost Demand in Economy, Says PM Modi

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements will boost consumer spending and sentiment as well as push capital expenditure.

The announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday are "timely moves" which will boost demand in economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Sitharaman announced a payment of cash in lieu of LTC and Rs 10,000 festival advance to government employees to stimulate consumer demand during the festival season and boost the economy.

"Today's announcements by FM @nsitharaman Ji are timely moves which will boost consumer spending and sentiment as well as push capital expenditure. These steps will also boost demand in our economy," Modi tweeted. She also announced additional capital spending and Rs 12,000 crore, 50-year interest-free loan to states to boost the economy that has been battered by the pandemic and the resulting lockdown.

Next Story
Loading