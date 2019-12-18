Take the pledge to vote

Situation Along LoC Can Escalate Any Time, Warns Army Chief Bipin Rawat

His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
File photo of Army Chief Bipin Rawat.

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time and the country has to be prepared for escalatory matrix.

His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August. "The situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time. We have to be prepared for escalatory matrix," Rawat said.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had told Lok Sabha last month that "950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported during August 2019 to October 2019. PTI MPB

