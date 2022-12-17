Situation Along LoC Saw Improvement After Indo-Pak Ceasefire in Feb 2021: Defence Ministry

Only three minor incidents of “violations" were recorded along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kasmir after Indian and Pakistani armies agreed to observe a ceasefire in February last year, the defense ministry said on Saturday.

At the same time, it said Pakistan continued to retain the “proxy war infrastructure" and “functionality" of terrorist training camps as well as the presence of terrorists in terror “launch pads" vindicated that country’s “persistent intent" towards India.

In a year-end review, the ministry, referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, also said Pakistan continues to exploit the “narco-terror nexus" to radicalize and motivate innocent youth to undertake to target of vulnerable civilians.

Referring to the Line of Control (LoC), the ministry said the situation has been relatively peaceful with both sides adhering to the ceasefire understanding reached between the director generals of military operations.

“As compared to 4,645 ceasefire violations during its peak in 2020, only three minor incidents have been recorded since the Understanding in February 2021 with only one incident during 2022," the ministry said.

In a significant move aimed at reducing tensions, the Indian and Pakistani armies on February 25 last year announced that they would cease firing across the LoC while recommitting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

“This year, Pakistan’s attempts to push in terrorists have resulted in 12 infiltration attempts being eliminated along the LoC. Eighteen foreign terrorists were eliminated in these attempts and large quantities of arms and ammunition recovered," the ministry said.

It said though the situation improved, Pakistan continued to retain the infrastructure for the proxy war.

“However, Pakistan continued to retain proxy war infrastructure and intent to prosecute Proxy War in J and K. Functionality of training camps, presence of terrorists in launch pads and continuing infiltration attempts vindicate persistent intent of Pakistan," it said.

“Pakistan continues to exploit narco-terror nexus to radicalise and motivate innocent youth undertake targeting of vulnerable civilians using pistols and grenades," the ministry said.

It said the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness consistent improvement since the abrogation of Article 370.

“The ‘Whole of Nation Approach’ has resulted in a reduction of violence, stone pelting and agitations in the Kashmir Valley," it said.

“Incipient normalcy has resulted in a consequent focus on tourism with 3.65 lakh pilgrims visiting the holy Amarnath shrine and a significant increase in the number of tourists visiting the Valley in 2022," it said.

The ministry said the “incident-free" conduct of Amarnath Yatra this year is not only a “testimony of the robust security architecture in the valley but also vindicates the desire for peace amongst locals and their willingness to reap its dividends and the locals of Kashmir deserve due credit for this." It said the situation along the international boundary in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab largely remained peaceful.

