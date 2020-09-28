INDIA

Situation Improving But Restrictions To Continue In Some Violence-hit Areas In Udaipur, Dungarpur

Authorities decided to not lift the prohibitory orders and keep the mobile internet services suspended in parts of Dungarpur and Udaipur districts as a precaution on Monday, after three days of violent protests by candidates of a teacher recruitment exam. The situation limped back to normalcy as traffic movement was restored on a stretch of the Udaipur-Ahmedabad national highway, which had been blocked by the agitators.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Mohan Lal Lathar told .

  First Published: September 28, 2020, 6:27 PM IST
