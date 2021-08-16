CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » India » Situation in Afghanistan Legacy of US President Biden's Foreign Policy: Omar Abdullah
1-MIN READ

Situation in Afghanistan Legacy of US President Biden's Foreign Policy: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was referring to the scenes at the Kabul airport on Monday. (Image: Twitter/ @OmarAbdullah)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was referring to the scenes at the Kabul airport on Monday. (Image: Twitter/ @OmarAbdullah)

Abdullah also said Biden cannot blame his predecessor Donald Trump or anyone else for the 'vacuum' created in Afghanistan.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday said the situation in Afghanistan is the legacy of US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy. He also said Biden cannot blame his predecessor Donald Trump or anyone else for the “vacuum" created in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the US troops from the war-ravaged country.

“I don’t grudge the US their departure from Afghanistan but this wasn’t the way to leave. @JoeBiden this is on you. You can’t blame Trump or anyone else for this. As @POTUS you set the final date & created a vacuum. This is your foreign policy legacy, make no mistake," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

He was referring to the scenes at the Kabul airport, the videos of which have gone viral on social media platforms.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 16, 2021, 21:49 IST