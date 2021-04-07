Situation on Ground in Mumbai's Hospitals Grim, Urgent Need for Oxygen and Meds: Top Doc at KEM

The situation on the ground in Mumbai, where doctors are fighting a huge increase in coronavirus cases, is dire, according to a top doctor at one of the city’s largest hospitals, NDTV has reported. Mumbai reported 10,030 new COVID- 19 cases on Tuesday, the second highest daily count so far, while 31 patients succumbed to the infection, the most in a day since October-end, the city civic body said.

Over the last few months, hospital admissions in Mumbai have increased by 300 per cent, despite the civic body streamlining the bed allotment process to prevent confusion and overcrowding, the report says.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital told NDTV – “The situation at the ground level is very grim. The number of cases has been increasing for the last, almost four weeks.”

As of now, there are 228 Covid patients admitted to KEM Hospital. Only patients in critical condition are admitted to the hospital. Deshmukh said the bed augmentation in the city of Mumbai had “reached its maximum”. “We have enough number of vacant beds right now for mild and moderate disease,” he added.

The doctor stated that there is an urgent need for oxygen as well as medicine, as many hospitals in Maharashtra have confirmed a shortage of oxygen cylinders required to care for critical patients.

Right now, all we need is enough oxygen and medicines to handle these patients that are being wheeled in, he said.

Patients between the ages of 35 and 55 are actually coming in greater numbers than any other age group now, the doctor said, adding that children were also getting affected.

The city’s latest tally took the cumulative to 4,72,332, while the death toll jumped to 11,828, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. At 10,030 new cases, Mumbai registered its second highest daily count after a record 11,163 infections were reported on April 4.

