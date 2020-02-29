Situation Peaceful in Riot-Hit Northeast Delhi
The Delhi government is considering issuing a WhatsApp number on which people can complain about hate messages being circulated on the instant messaging app. They said the government will make an appeal to people to not forward any such messages.
People look at cars that were vandalized during violence in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: The situation in northeast Delhi was peaceful Saturday morning with residents gradually coming to terms with the damage in communal riots in the area earlier this week. Security personnel have been conducting flag marches and holding regular consultations with locals to assuage their fears. They are also urging residents to not pay attention to rumours on social media and report them to the police.
Sources, meanwhile, said the Delhi government is considering issuing a WhatsApp number on which people can complain about hate messages being circulated on the instant messaging app.
They said the government will make an appeal to people to not forward any such message because forwarding any material which causes enmity amongst communities is a crime.
The move is aimed at dealing with rumours on social media.
Relatives of riot victims continued to wait outside the mortuary at GTB Hospital to receive bodies.
The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar areas of northeast Delhi has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.
A large number of properties have been damaged. Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.
