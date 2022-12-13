'Situation Stable': Beijing Reacts to Reports of India-China LAC Clash in Arunachal's Tawang

China’s foreign ministry commented on Tuesday on the report of clashes between troops of India and the Chinese PLA along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang and said that the situation at the border between the two countries is “stable"

“According to our knowledge, the situation at China-India border is stable," China foreign ministry said.

“As far as we understand, the China-India border situation is stable overall," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, adding the two sides “maintained unobstructed dialogue on the border issue through diplomatic and military channels."

Beijing urged New Delhi to “earnestly implement the important consensus reached by both leaders, strictly abide by the spirit of the agreements and accords signed by both sides, together uphold the peace and tranquility of the China-India border region."

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said on Monday.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

Addressing the ongoing Parliament Winter Session over the LAC standoff in Tawang, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said there was “hand-to-hand fighting between Chinese and Indian troops on Dec 9. Indian troops stopped PLA [People’s Liberation Army] troops from entering our territory".

Read Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s Full Statement on Tawang LAC Standoff:

I would like to brief this august House about an incident on our border in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh on 09 December 2022.

2. On 09 December 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side.

3. Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow up of the incident, local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 December 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms. The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.

4. Hon’ble Speaker, I would like to assure this House, that our Forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest India News here