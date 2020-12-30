News18 Logo

Sivan K Gets One-year Extension Till January 2022 as Secretary of Department of Space
1-MIN READ

Sivan K Gets One-year Extension Till January 2022 as Secretary of Department of Space

File Photo of ISRO chairman K Sivan.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Sivan K, secretary, Department of Space and chairman, Space Commission, for a period of one year beyond January 14, 2021, that is up to January 14, 2022, it said.

Sivan K has been given an one-year extension, till January 14, 2022, as the secretary, Department of Space, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.

