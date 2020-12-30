News18» News»India»Sivan K Gets One-year Extension Till January 2022 as Secretary of Department of Space
1-MIN READ
Next Story
Sivan K Gets One-year Extension Till January 2022 as Secretary of Department of Space
File Photo of ISRO chairman K Sivan.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Sivan K, secretary, Department of Space and chairman, Space Commission, for a period of one year beyond January 14, 2021, that is up to January 14, 2022, it said.
- PTI New Delhi
- Last Updated: December 30, 2020, 22:56 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Sivan K has been given an one-year extension, till January 14, 2022, as the secretary, Department of Space, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Sivan K, secretary, Department of Space and chairman, Space Commission, for a period of one-year beyond January 14, 2021, that is up to January 14, 2022, it said.