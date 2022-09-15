Minor Girls' Death in UP: Police Say Two of Six Accused Admitted to Committing Crime, Had Forced Themselves on Girls

Six have been arrested so far after two minor sisters from a Dalit family were found hanging from a tree in suspicious circumstances in Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. One of the accused, Junaid, was shot in leg during an encounter. According to the police, two accused, including Junaid, have confessed to the crime. The post-mortem report is awaited.

Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman told media on Thursday the investigation is in the primary stage and the police cannot divulge much. However, the accused, Junaid, befriended the girls, and brought another of his friend, Sohail, along with him. Both lured the girls to the field and forced themselves upon the girls.

“All six are in police custody including Chotu (girls’ neighbour) who had introduced these girls to the accused. Till now, two accused — Junaid and Sohail — have admitted forcing physical relations on the girls. Post mortem is being done in the presence of the family by a panel, videography is also being done,” Suman said.

According to police officials, the girls pressured the boys for marriage after which they allegedly killed them and hanged their bodies from a tree in an attempt to make it look like a suicide.

After the bodies of the minor sisters were found, the agitated villagers blocked the Nighasan police station by placing the dead bodies. Lucknow Range IG Laxmi Singh reached the spot on Wednesday, and deployed police in the village.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, and said P. “The heart-breaking incident of two Dalit daughters being abducted and raped in front of their mother in Lakhimpur Kheri and hanging their bodies from a tree is in discussion everywhere. This is shameful and any condemnation for such incidents is less. Criminals in UP are fearless because the priorities of the government are wrong. This incident strongly exposes the claims of the government in the matter of law and order and women’s safety etc. in UP. In the cases of such heinous crimes including Hathras, most of the criminals are fearless because of the veil. The UP government should make necessary reforms in its policy, methodology and priorities,” tweeted the BSP Chief.

