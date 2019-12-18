English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six Arrested for Seelampur Violence Against Citizenship Amendment Act
Two FIRs were registered in connection with the case on Tuesday and six people were arrested on Wednesday, police said.
A police officer breaks a car windshield during a protest against a new citizenship law in Seelampur, area of Delhi, India December 17, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested six people in connection with the violence that ensued in Seelampur following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Two FIRs were registered in connection with the case on Tuesday and six people were arrested on Wednesday, police said.
-
