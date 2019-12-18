Six Arrested for Seelampur Violence Against Citizenship Amendment Act

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested six people in connection with the violence that ensued in Seelampur following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Two FIRs were registered in connection with the case on Tuesday and six people were arrested on Wednesday, police said.

