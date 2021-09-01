Six Arrested in Agra Petrol Pump Robbery Case

Agra police arrested six criminals in connection with the petrol pump robbery incident that took place 10 days ago. Police also recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash from the criminals. The gang had looted Rs 11 lakh from the petrol pump located on Mathura-Agra road along National Highway 2 in Uttar Pradesh.

A salesman and a cashier working at the Sudhir Filling Station were robbed around Rs 11 lakh on August 23 by three bike borne robbers while they were going to the bank with the cash. As the two employees of the petrol pump tried to resist the criminals opened fire and fled with the bag full of cash.

Ever since the incident, the cops were trying to nab the criminals. It has been revealed during the investigation that the cleaner of the petrol pump, Kuldeep, was the mastermind behind the conspiracy. According to sources, Kuldeep had informed the robbers about the bag full of Rs 11 lakh in cash which was going to be deposited in the bank. Based on his information the miscreants were able to carry out the robbery and also fled from the spot.

Four pistols have been recovered from the miscreants. Muniraj G, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, said that about Ra 9 lakh have been recovered from the miscreants and the police are looking for clues to recover the remaining amount.

