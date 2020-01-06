Six Arrested With Arms & Ammunition, 1Kg Charas in Bihar
Five pistols, nine live cartridges and one kilogram of charas were seized from their possession, police said.
Representative image.
Muzaffarpur: Six persons have been arrested with arms and ammunition and one kilogram of charas (a form of cannabis) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said.
Acting on a tip-off that the accused were plotting to commit a dacoity, a police team on Sunday nabbed them from under an overbridge near a hospital in Muzaffarpur town, Senior Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said.
Five pistols, nine live cartridges and one kilogram of charas were seized from their possession, he said.
All the accused are residents of Muzaffarpur district, Kant said, adding a case has been registered against them under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act with Ahiyapur police station.
