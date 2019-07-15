Six Booked for Culpable Homicide Day After Ahmedabad Amusement Park Mishap
There were around 30 people on the ride at Kankaria Adventure Park on Sunday when it collapsed after a pipe of the main shaft broke.
The Joyride broke down in a theme park in Ahmedabad. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Police have registered an FIR against six people, including managing director of a company operating an amusement park here, a day after two persons were killed and 27 injured when a ride collapsed there, an official said on Monday.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has also ordered strict action against those responsible for the accident and has asked the authorities concerned to conduct safety checks of such rides before allowing them to operate.
As per the FIR, six people - Super Star Amusement Private Limited's managing director Ghanshyam Patel, his son Bhavesh Patel, manager Rajesh Chowksi, ride operators Yash Patel and Kishan Mohanti and helper Manish Vaghela - have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the official said.
"An inquiry is going on and we will soon arrest those named in the FIR," Maninagar police station's inspector SM Patel said.
Meanwhile, Rupani said he has ordered strict action against those responsible for the accident.
"I have also asked the authorities to conduct safety checks and only then allow such rides to operate in the state," he said.
Those who died in the accident were identified as Manali Rajwadi (24) and Mohammad Javed (22), a police official said.
Officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory here also visited the spot and were trying to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
