Six Children Die at Palwal Village Due to Fever; Unhygienic Conditions Could Be Reason, Says Harayana Govt

Six children died during the past fortnight at Chilli village in Haryana’s Palwal district due to fever and other illness, said officials ruling out dengue and Covid as the cause of their death. An official said apart from them, a child died at home “due to aspiration of milk and had nothing to do with illness".

Palwal’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Brahm Deep, who visited the village on Wednesday said the six children who died were aged under 10. They died in hospital, he said, adding that “all patients tested negative for Covid". All of them did not test positive for dengue, he told .

The probable cause of outbreak could be the unhygienic conditions and illegal drinking water pipe connections that led to contamination of drinking water, said the government in a statement here.

However, it said, the final cause of deaths could be confirmed on completion of the epidemiological investigation.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said information regarding suspected fever deaths among children in Chilli and Chilla villages of the district was received by the district health authorities.

In order to assess the ground situation, a district rapid response team was sent to the area affected. An epidemiological investigation was ordered in coordination with a WHO representative.

