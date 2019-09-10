Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Six Children Feared Dead after Drowning During Ganesha Idol Immersion in Karnataka's Kolar

The children, all aged between seven and 12, hailed were from Maradagatti village in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) taluk of the district.

Revathi Rajeevan | News18

Updated:September 10, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
Six Children Feared Dead after Drowning During Ganesha Idol Immersion in Karnataka's Kolar
For Representation
Loading...

Bengaluru: Six children are feared dead after they drowned during a Ganesha idol immersion in Maradaghatta village of Karnataka's Kolar district on Tuesday.

Three bodies have been recovered so far and brought to KGF Hospital.

Four boys and two girls — all aged between 7 and 12 — drowned on Tuesday evening during an immersion. The children hailed from Maradagatti village in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) taluk of the district. The children were identified as Rakshitha, Tejaswi, Veena, Vyshnavi, Rohit and Dhanush.

However, Baithamangala police, under whose jurisdiction the taluk falls, said the children were out for a swim in Maradaghatta lake and had drowned.

Kolar Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujitha is at the spot.

(With inputs from Sharath Sharma)

