Six Cops of Khajuri Khas Police Station in NE Delhi Test Corona-positive

Health workers during a house-to-house health survey. (PTI)

The area assistant commissioner of police and Khajuri Khas station house officer are taking precautions and have restricted themselves to self isolation.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 8:42 PM IST
Six policemen of Khajuri Khas police station in North East Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus infection, an official said on Saturday.


The infected policemen are of the ranks of constables and head constables, he said, adding that they tested positive in last couple of days. They have been admitted to hospitals. The area assistant commissioner of police and Khajuri Khas station house officer are taking precautions and have restricted themselves to self isolation, a senior police officer said.

In North East district, total 10 policemen have tested corona-positive. They include six from Khajuri Khas, two from Welcome and one each from Jyoti Nagar and Jafrabad police stations, the officer said.


Elsewhere in Delhi, a constable posted at the Mandir Marg police station had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The police station barracks, where the constable stayed, was sealed. He has been put in isolation and 11 more police personnel have been quarantined at separate places.


Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Friday had approved creation and monitoring of a WhatsApp group of all Delhi Police personnel who have been tested positive for COVID-19.


"A DCP-rank officer has been asked to supervise the functioning of staff monitoring the let's Fight Covid-DP' WhatsApp group which coordinates the grievances of corona-infected police personnel, who are either hospitalized or are in isolation.

"This has been necessitated because of the increasing number of Covid-19 positive personnel and the need to deploy some more staff to attend helpline number as well as monitoring the WhatsApp Group in order to enable grievance redressal of the Covid- positive personnel," the order read.

