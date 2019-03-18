LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Six CRPF Jawans Injured in Naxal Ambush in Chhattisgarh

The CRPF personnel were injured in the blast and firing that took place around 4:30 pm near the Kamal post of the paramilitary force in Dantewada district.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
Security personnel during a search operation in Maoist-affected area. (File photo)
Raipur: Six CRPF jawans were injured in an ambush by naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday, officials said.

A team of the 231st battalion of the CRPF, along with a state police unit, was out on road security duty in the district's Aranpur area when an IED exploded and they were fired upon by Maoists, they said.

Six personnel of the CRPF were injured in the blast and firing that took place around 4:30 pm near the Kamal post of the paramilitary force in Dantewada district, a senior official said.

He said the injured troops are being taken for treatment by helicopter.
