Six Days On and No Trace of Killers, Sidhu Moose Wala’s Parents Meet Amit Shah in Chandigarh

Six days after the brazen killing of Sidhu Moose Wala rocked Punjab and its three-month-old AAP government, Punjab Police are yet to arrest a single assailant who opened fire on the popular singer in Mansa district.

As the wait gets longer, Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh to demand a thorough probe into the murder by a central agency.

The 28-year-old singer was shot by unidentified gunmen on May 29 while he was in his non-bulletproof car. The Bhagwant Mann government had pruned his security cover just a day before.

Barring the arrest of Manpreet Singh alias Manna, who reportedly arranged the vehicle for the shooters, there hasn’t been much headway in the case. Punjab Police are yet to make further arrests despite assurances by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of an “unbiased and quick” probe in the case.

“The forensic department has been examining the car that was driven by Moose Wala, the bullets that were found in his car and other aspects, including the CCTV footage. There have been some round-ups as well,” said a senior official in the government.

Officials pointed out that though there have been open admissions by gangsters through their social media handles about the murder, the police are exploring those angles as well.

Sources said the police are also exploring inter-state gangster rivalry and looking into incidents few months old, including the shooting of youth leader Vicky Middukhera who was attached with the Youth Akali Dal.

The Punjab Police are tight-lipped about any development in the investigation but claim that they would be able to crack the case soon.

Mann had requested the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a probe by a sitting judge but was declined, leaving his government to depend on the investigations of the state police and an SIT constituted by the government.

