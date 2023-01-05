Six Dead, 16 Injured as Truck Carrying Pilgrims to Belagavi's Yellamma Temple Collides With Tree

Six people died and 16 others were injured when a truck carrying pilgrims to Yellamma Temple in Karnataka’s Belagavi collided with a tree.

The incident took place on Ramdurg road in Belagavi when the goods carrier vehicle carrying pilgrims to the Yellamma temple collided with a Banyan tree. Six pilgrims died on spot and 16 were injured and were rushed to nearby private hospital.

The state government announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of the deceased.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the Belagavi district in charge minister to compensate the family of the deceased Rs 5 lakh and take care of the treatment of the injured.

