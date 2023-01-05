CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Six Dead, 16 Injured as Truck Carrying Pilgrims to Belagavi's Yellamma Temple Collides With Tree
1-MIN READ

Six Dead, 16 Injured as Truck Carrying Pilgrims to Belagavi's Yellamma Temple Collides With Tree

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 09:45 IST

New Delhi, India

The state government announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of the deceased. (Screen grab from video on Twitter)

The incident took place on Ramdurg road in Belagavi when the goods carrier vehicle carrying pilgrims to the Yellamma temple collided with a Banyan tree

Six people died and 16 others were injured when a truck carrying pilgrims to Yellamma Temple in Karnataka’s Belagavi collided with a tree.

The incident took place on Ramdurg road in Belagavi when the goods carrier vehicle carrying pilgrims to the Yellamma temple collided with a Banyan tree. Six pilgrims died on spot and 16 were injured and were rushed to nearby private hospital.

The state government announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of the deceased.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the Belagavi district in charge minister to compensate the family of the deceased Rs 5 lakh and take care of the treatment of the injured.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
