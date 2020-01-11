Take the pledge to vote

Six Dead, 20 Injured as Bus Overturns in Gujarat's Junagadh

The injured were rushed to Junagadh civil hospital, he said, adding that around 50 people were travelling in the bus at that time.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
The bus that met with an accident in Junagadh, Gujarat, killing six. (Twitter/@ANI)

Junagadh: Six persons were killed and at least 20 others injured after a private bus in which they were travelling overturned in Junagadh district of Gujarat on Saturday, police said.

The mishap occurred at Lalpur village in Visavadar taluka in the afternoon, police said.

"The private bus was on its way to Junagadh from Savarkundla when it overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle. Six persons were killed and at least 20 others suffered injuries," an official of Visavadar police station said.

The injured were rushed to Junagadh civil hospital, he said, adding that around 50 people were travelling in the bus at that time.

The deceased included the driver of the bus, the official said.

whatsapp

