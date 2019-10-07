Take the pledge to vote

Six Dead, 3 Injured as Autorickshaw Collides with 2 Trucks in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

Kolaras police station in charge Satish Chouhan said that the accident happened in the afternoon near Purankhedi toll plaza, around 25 kms from Shivpuri, when the autorickshaw was going to Lukwasa.

PTI

October 7, 2019
Six Dead, 3 Injured as Autorickshaw Collides with 2 Trucks in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri
Representative image.

Shivpuri: Six persons were killed and three others were injured on Monday in a collision involving two trucks and an autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said.

The accident happened in the afternoon near Purankhedi toll plaza, around 25 kms from Shivpuri, when the autorickshaw was going to Lukwasa, Kolaras police station in charge Satish Chouhan said.

"All those dead and injured were travelling in the autorickshaw. The autorickshaw, after being hit by a speeding truck, due to the impact rammed into another truck coming from the opposite direction," he said.

The locals claimed that the said auto was heading to Badarwas from Kolaras. The impact of the collision was so fierce that five of the passengers died on the spot while the sixth one succumbed to injuries at the Shivpuri district hospital.

The collision was so impactful that tempo got mangled and was stuck under the truck and was with the help of a JCB machine.

He identified the deceased as Harvilas Goyal, Mukesh Goyal, Makhan Raghuvanshi, Arvind Dhakad, autorickshaw driver Champalal while one person's identity was yet to be ascertained.

