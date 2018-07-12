English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Six Dead After Gas Leak at Steel Factory in Andhra Pradesh
The steel mill, located at Tadipatri, belongs to Brazilian firm Gerdau, a leading producer of long steel in the American sub-continent
Picture for representation only.
Amaravati: Six workers died in a poisonous gas leak at a private steel mill rolling unit in Anantapuramu district today, police said.
District Superintendent of Police G Ashok Kumar told PTI over phone that the mishap occurred while testing was being done after maintenance work in the unit.
"As per preliminary information, two workers died on the spot and four others in hospital. Carbon monoxide is the main gas used for reheating process and its leak caused the mishap," the SP said.
There was no clear information about injuries to other workers, he said, adding rescue operation was being carried out.
The steel mill, located at Tadipatri, belongs to Brazilian firm Gerdau, a leading producer of long steel in the American sub-continent. Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister (Home) N China
Rajappa expressed grief over the deaths.
Also Watch
District Superintendent of Police G Ashok Kumar told PTI over phone that the mishap occurred while testing was being done after maintenance work in the unit.
"As per preliminary information, two workers died on the spot and four others in hospital. Carbon monoxide is the main gas used for reheating process and its leak caused the mishap," the SP said.
There was no clear information about injuries to other workers, he said, adding rescue operation was being carried out.
The steel mill, located at Tadipatri, belongs to Brazilian firm Gerdau, a leading producer of long steel in the American sub-continent. Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister (Home) N China
Rajappa expressed grief over the deaths.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sen: How Southgate's Boys Brought Belief and Hope Back to English Football
- 'They're Going Home': Twitter Trolls English Fans After Croatia Beats England in World Cup Semis
- Kylie Jenner, Aged 20, Will Soon Be a Billionaire; What Have YOU Done With Your Life?
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post