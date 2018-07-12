GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Six Dead After Gas Leak at Steel Factory in Andhra Pradesh

The steel mill, located at Tadipatri, belongs to Brazilian firm Gerdau, a leading producer of long steel in the American sub-continent

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2018, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Six Dead After Gas Leak at Steel Factory in Andhra Pradesh
Picture for representation only.
Amaravati: Six workers died in a poisonous gas leak at a private steel mill rolling unit in Anantapuramu district today, police said.

District Superintendent of Police G Ashok Kumar told PTI over phone that the mishap occurred while testing was being done after maintenance work in the unit.

"As per preliminary information, two workers died on the spot and four others in hospital. Carbon monoxide is the main gas used for reheating process and its leak caused the mishap," the SP said.

There was no clear information about injuries to other workers, he said, adding rescue operation was being carried out.

The steel mill, located at Tadipatri, belongs to Brazilian firm Gerdau, a leading producer of long steel in the American sub-continent. Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister (Home) N China
Rajappa expressed grief over the deaths.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery