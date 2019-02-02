English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Six Die in Van-Lorry Collision in Tamil Nadu
As many as 31 passengers of the van were injured in the accident.
Tiruvannamalai: Six people including four women were killed in collision involving a van and a brick-laden lorry at Thumbai in this district Saturday, police said.
The incident occurred early this morning when the lorry proceeding towards Kancheepuram collided with the van coming from the opposite direction, and then capsized, they said.
Four women passengers and driver of the van were crushed to death.
Another person travelling in the lorry also died on the spot, they added.
As many as 31 passengers of the van were injured in the accident.
Sub Collector Annammal visited the spot and arranged for transportation of the injured to the government hospital. PTI
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
