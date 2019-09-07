Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Six Drown in Gujarat River While Bathing After Immersion of Lord Ganesh Idol

The bodies were fished out on Saturday morning by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local officials.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Six Drown in Gujarat River While Bathing After Immersion of Lord Ganesh Idol
Representative image.
Loading...

Ahmedabad: Six persons from a village in Gujarat drowned in a river while taking a bath after immersing an idol of Lord Ganesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Khadol village in Dhansura taluka in Aravalli district.

"A group of people from Khadol village had gone to immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh in the Vatrak river on Friday evening. The incident occurred when they were bathing," a Dhansura police station official said.

He said the six people drowned apparently after they failed to gauge the depth of water. Their bodies were fished out on Saturday morning by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local officials.

The deceased are identified as Lalabhai Khant (35), Ajit Khant (18), Ashok Khant (43), Gopal Khant (23), Bhavesh Khant (18), and Kanubhai Khant (33), he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram