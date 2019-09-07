Six Drown in Gujarat River While Bathing After Immersion of Lord Ganesh Idol
The bodies were fished out on Saturday morning by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local officials.
Representative image.
Ahmedabad: Six persons from a village in Gujarat drowned in a river while taking a bath after immersing an idol of Lord Ganesh, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Friday evening at Khadol village in Dhansura taluka in Aravalli district.
"A group of people from Khadol village had gone to immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh in the Vatrak river on Friday evening. The incident occurred when they were bathing," a Dhansura police station official said.
He said the six people drowned apparently after they failed to gauge the depth of water. Their bodies were fished out on Saturday morning by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local officials.
The deceased are identified as Lalabhai Khant (35), Ajit Khant (18), Ashok Khant (43), Gopal Khant (23), Bhavesh Khant (18), and Kanubhai Khant (33), he added.
